Malibu Boats Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:33 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.61M (+33.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MBUU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.