KKR & Co. Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:35 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+146.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $826.04M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.