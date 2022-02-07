Spirit Airlines Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (+46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $963.13M (+93.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAVE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.