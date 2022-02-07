Willis Towers Watson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:36 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.67 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.79B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.