Yum China Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETYUMCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.37B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.