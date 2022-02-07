What to expect from Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 earnings after pricing increase and easing staffing pressures

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.29 (+52.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+21.7% Y/Y).
  • Analyst rating: RBC Capital Markets cut the target to $2,000 from $2,100 and maintains outperform rating. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger and team see solid upside for CMG as they point to good visibility into a "compelling multi-year growth opportunity, accelerating unit development underpinned by industry leading returns and significant margin expansion potential as inflationary pressures ease." UBS keeps a Buy rating on UBS and 12-month price target of $1,200. Morgan Stanley also lifted its rating to Overweight with price target of $1,920 after having the restaurant stock set at Neutral, says the company has best the company has best-in-class pricing power.
  • Earnings History: In Q3, the company smashed the estimates with comparable sales growth of 15.1% vs. consensus of 13.7%. The company guided Q4 comparable restaurant sales growth in the low to mid double-digits range. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has topped EPS estimates in 13 of the last 14 quarters.
  • Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • CMG share prices plunged ~22% over the period of six months.
  • Labors and material shortage has weighed on the stock but the company has already increased wage and menu price.
  • Read the most recent analysis by Taylor Dart who has a hold rating on the stock, says Chipotle: Valuation Improving After The Drop.
