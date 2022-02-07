XPO Logistics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (-30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XPO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.