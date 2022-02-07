Virtu Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:37 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.80 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $367.25M (-45.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Wolf Report wrote "Virtu Financial - A Market Maker With A 'Buy' At The Right Price", rating the stock Hold.