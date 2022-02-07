Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:37 AM ETTaylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (+137.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.6B (+66.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TMHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.