FleetCor Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.59 (+19.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.85M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.