Incyte Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:39 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $813.38M (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INCY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.