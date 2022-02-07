Thomson Reuters Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:40 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.46 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.67B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.