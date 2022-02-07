The Container Store FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.04M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.