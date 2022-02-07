Houlihan Lokey Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:41 AM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $664.27M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.