All eyes on Pfizer Q4 earnings amid bolstered COVID-19 vaccine forecast

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+107.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.2B (+107.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PFE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The company's stock rose +4.15% on Nov. 2 after it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts estimates.

The company's revenue more than doubled in Q3 mainly due to COVID-19 vaccine sales.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Comirnaty, which was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) generated $13.0B in direct sales and alliance revenues.

For the year, the company expects to generate ~$36B from vaccine sales indicating the delivery of ~2.3B doses. The companies had projected the production to reach 3B doses by the end of 2021.

In December 2021, the companies noted that they expect Comirnaty to generate ~$31B sales in 2022, up from nearly $29B forecasted previously.

The companies expect to ship an additional 200M plus COVID-19 vaccine doses to EU in 2022.

The companies are seeking FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for their COVID-19 shot for children six months through four years of age.

Meanwhile, in January end it was reported that Britain would begin offering vaccinations to children aged between 5 and 11 who are at risk. WHO had already recommended the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

A CDC study found that a third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines were roughly 88% effective against hospitalizations in immunocompromised people.

In January, Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine to people over 60. An Israeli study suggested that a fourth dose increased resistance against infection in people over 60.

The FDA has already expanded use of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID booster shot to 12 to 15-year-olds.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks that an annual COVID-19 vaccine could be preferable over frequent booster shots in terms of public health.

COVID-19 Pill: The European Commission authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid in January.

Pfizer had said that several lab studies indicated that Paxlovid is effective against the Omicron variant.

Paxlovid has received emergency use authorization in the U.S. and South Africa, and approval in the U.K. The company has a $442.13M contract with the U.S. army for the drug.

M&A News: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) rejected three non-binding offers from Unilever (NYSE:UL) for its consumer healthcare business, including a £50B bid. GSK and Pfizer, which owns a 32% stake in the consumer health business, are waiting for a better offer from Unilever.

In December 2021, Pfizer announced it was acquiring Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) for a total equity value of ~$6.7B.

Other drug programs: Cibinqo was approved in the U.S. and EU for atopic dermatitis. Xeljanz approved for ankylosing spondylitis by the FDA. Pfizer reported positive results from Phase 3 study of PREVNAR 20 with COVID-19 vaccine.