CVS, Medable to expand clinical trial engagement for patients
Feb. 07, 2022
- CVS Health (CVS +0.2%) and Medable will collaborate to expand clinical trial enrollment for patients.
- The partnership focuses on CVS' MinuteClinic locations and Medable's clinical trials software platform.
- The companies say that less than 1% of Americans participate in clinical studies. Additionally, 30% of participants drop out before study completion, and 80% of studies miss enrollment deadlines.
- In addition, minorities are significantly underrepresented in trials.
- Over 40% of the vulnerable population in the U.S. lives within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy location, so we have a chance to engage them,” General Manager and Senior Vice President of CVS Health Clinical Trial Services Tony Clapsis said.
