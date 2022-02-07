Adtalem Global Education FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.27M (+48.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.