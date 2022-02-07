FMC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 11:51 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.01 (+41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.37B (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.