U.S., Japan to announce deal to end Trump steel tariffs - Bloomberg

  • The U.S. and Japan are set to announce an agreement that will end the 25% Section 232 tariffs on steel imports from Japan, Bloomberg reports.
  • The truce does not cover aluminum imports, which remain subject to a 10% tariff, according to the report.
  • Major steel names trade mixed on the news: X -0.7%, CLF +0.2%, NUE +0.1%, STLD -1.4%, RS -1.4%, CMC -1.4%, SCHN -1.2%.
  • ETFs: SLX, JJU
  • The U.S. imported ~1.7M metric tons of steel from Japan in 2017, the most recent year not affected by the tariffs, and 1.9M in 2016.
  • But U.S. steelmakers have warned that Europe and Japan could unknowingly import metal from restricted countries and then export that to the U.S., flooding the market.
  • The U.S. reached a deal in October with the European Union to ease tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe.
