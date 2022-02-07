After a brief uptick on Monday, Teladoc Health (TDOC -0.9%) turned lower in reaction to a bearish outlook painted by Bank of America as the telehealth provider prepares to announce its Q4 2021 results in a little over two weeks.

At the J.P. Morgan annual healthcare conference, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) pre-announced its 2021 financials to indicate $2.0B in revenue on 14.7M visits for the year.

At the upcoming earnings call, the company’s mental health services arm BetterHelp will be among the key themes to grab investor attention, argue BofA analysts led by Allen Lutz. However, “the near-to-intermediate term outlook for BetterHelp is mixed,” the team notes, citing a mixed performance of its KPIs.

The unit has witnessed a rising per-user revenue, backed by over two-fold rise in revenue with only ~43% increase in monthly active users in 2021, according to analysts. While BetterHelp can improve margins amid a potential decline in advertising rates, Cerebral has emerged as a new competitor with its January download run rate standing at 80% of BetterHelp’s, the team argues.

The analysts maintain the Neutral rating on the stock, and their price target lowered to $80 from $120 per share implies a premium of ~7% to the last close.

However, it still signifies “a material premium to revenue multiples for the unprofitable peer group,” the team wrote, as they moved to value Teladoc (TDOC) on an EV/EBITDA basis from EV/Sales previously.

