IMAX draws $23.5 million from China's New Year holiday movies

Feb. 07, 2022 11:55 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Entrance to Wanda Cinima IMAX in Wujiangchang

SCQBJ-JZ/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • IMAX is up 0.6% Monday morning after noting it drew a healthy $23.5 million in box office during China's New Year holiday.
  • That's the fifth straight Chinese New Year movie season in which IMAX has pulled more than $20 million.
  • And it comes almost entirely from filmed-for-IMAX The Battle at Lake Changjin 2, which grossed $23.3 million at IMAX theaters. That's the third-best outing for an IMAX Chinese New Year release.
  • The film is a sequel to a record-breaking first film that grossed $35.9 million on IMAX's China network last year - part of a record-breaking year for IMAX on local-language Chinese titles ($147.8 million in total).
  • IMAX notes it took 6% of the film's total gross for the holiday despite holding only 1% of the screens.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.