IMAX draws $23.5 million from China's New Year holiday movies
Feb. 07, 2022 11:55 AM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IMAX is up 0.6% Monday morning after noting it drew a healthy $23.5 million in box office during China's New Year holiday.
- That's the fifth straight Chinese New Year movie season in which IMAX has pulled more than $20 million.
- And it comes almost entirely from filmed-for-IMAX The Battle at Lake Changjin 2, which grossed $23.3 million at IMAX theaters. That's the third-best outing for an IMAX Chinese New Year release.
- The film is a sequel to a record-breaking first film that grossed $35.9 million on IMAX's China network last year - part of a record-breaking year for IMAX on local-language Chinese titles ($147.8 million in total).
- IMAX notes it took 6% of the film's total gross for the holiday despite holding only 1% of the screens.