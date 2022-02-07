Marathon Digital, Bakkt, among other crypto stocks surge as bitcoin rebounds to $44K

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Cryptocurrency miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Bakkt (BKKT +25.9%), Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF +8.9%), Bitfarms (BITF +9.4%) Hut 8 Mining (HUT +10.3%), along with other digital asset-related stocks, surge intra-day as bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumps to $44K per token.

The global crypto market cap gains 6% to $2.0T so far on Monday, as bitcoin (BTC-USD +5.0%) and ethereum (ETH-USD +4.2%) reach levels not seen since mid-January in a rally that started over this past weekend.

Meanwhile, on a M/M basis, crypto miner stocks are largely outpaced by bitcoin (BTC-USD), according to the chart here. Recall most miners expanded bitcoin production and hash capacity in January. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) reported their January numbers earlier on Monday.

For other crypto-related news, it appears that speculators are jumping back into the space as Senator Ted Cruz bought up to $50K in bitcoin (BTC-USD) when the digital coin was trading under $40K prior to the most recent rally.

Some other crypto-related stocks that are trading deep in the green include: MGT Capital (OTCQB:MGTI +4.4%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT +5.7%), MicroStrategy (MSTR +4.2%), Bit Digital (BTBT +6.5%) and Greenidge Generation (GREE +5.1%).

Earlier, Bitcoin regained $42K as cryptos find some strength.

