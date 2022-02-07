ECB's Lagarde sees eurozone inflation receding to 2% over the medium-term

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expects current price pressures in the European Union to "subside before becoming entrenched, enabling us to deliver on our 2% target over the medium term," according to her prepared statement for a hearing held by the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs.

"Survey-based measures point to inflation returning to 2% by 2023 and remaining close to this level thereafter," she said.

Demand conditions in the euro area don't show the same signs of overheating that are occurring in other major economies, Lagarde added. In assessing risk, "we continue to see the risks to the economic outlook as broadly balanced over the medium term."

The ECB will incorporate the most recent data into updated economic projections at its March meeting. "This will help the Governing Council better appraise the implications of the surprisingly high December and January inflation figures for the medium-term outlook," she said.

"In particular, we will carefully examine how higher energy prices will transmit through the economy and affect the outlook overall," Lagarde said. Two dynamics could pull inflation in different directions. Rising energy could push prices up, increasing the cost of production and indirectly drive wages up. At the same time, the higher energy prices can hurt corporate and household incomes, reducing economic activity and and constraining the inflation outlook.

"In the past, the euro area has been particularly vulnerable to the second channel, as surges in energy prices weakened the spending power of households, and reduced inflation over the medium term," she said during the hearing.

Invesco CurrencyShares Europ Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) slips 0.2%, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is roughly flat.

She emphasized that the policymakers need to "maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy. Our monetary policy is always data-dependent, and this is all the more important in the situation that we are facing at the moment. "

Last week, the European Central Bank kept its rates unchanged and made no adjustment to its December plan to wind down asset purchases.