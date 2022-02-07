Silvercorp Metals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.07 and the consensus revenue estimate is $58.47M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SVM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Gold Panda last week wrote "Silvercorp Metals Continues To Deliver And Looks Undervalued", rating the stock Buy.