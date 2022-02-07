Danaher added to UBS' Pricing Power Standouts list
Feb. 07, 2022 12:04 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Danaher's (DHR -0.1%) recent underperformance is a reason to buy shares, according to UBS, who has added the stock to its list of Pricing Power Standouts.
- Through Friday's close, Danaher shares are down 12.6% year to date.
- The firm said that even though it expects inflation to moderate further into the year, it will like remain above the 2% the Federal Reserve has been targeting in the months ahead.
- "Ongoing supply chain disruptions have contributed to margin pressure for select companies, and as a result we still view pricing power as a differentiator in the current market environment," according to UBS.
- Risks to companies with strong pricing power, UBS noted, are the threat of antitrust regulation and inflation trending to the Fed's target sooner than expected.
- Read why Khaveen investments views Danaher as a hold.