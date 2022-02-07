NCR Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+25.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NCR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • In mid-January, the company and Google Cloud expanded their strategic partnership for bringing additional platform and cloud capabilities, including AI and machine-learning solutions to retailers worldwide.
