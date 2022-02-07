Nabors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nabors (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$11.16 and the consensus revenue estimate is $554.9M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NBR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Last month, SA contributor Fluidsdoc wrote "Nabors Industries: A Play For A Pivot To Drilling", rating the stock Hold.