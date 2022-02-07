New Relic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.46M (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.