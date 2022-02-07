Trimble Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $897.48M (+8.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recently in early February, Exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management sold 141.3K shares of Trimble.
