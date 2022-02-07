Compass Minerals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.47 and the consensus revenue estimate is $362.74M (-14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Daniel Jones recently wrote with a Buy rating, "Compass Minerals International: Still Attractive Despite The Plunge".