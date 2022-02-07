Natural gas down ~8% on weather - shale gas producers down ~2%

Feb. 07, 2022 12:12 PM ETAR, KOLD, UNG, UNL, BOIL, EQT, XLE, SWM, RRCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

industrial pump jack and falling oil graph on globe background

Gumpanat/iStock via Getty Images

  • Henry Hub natural gas prices have been volatile of late, with a short squeeze and subsequent cold weather forecasts taking prices from ~$3.80 in late January, to more than $5.50 last week -- as the National Weather Service rolls out a warmer-than-average forecast across much of the US, gas prices are trading lower by ~8%.
  • Although natural gas prices have been on a tear, producers have like Range (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern (NYSE:SWM) have under-performed their oil-producing peers (NYSEARCA:XLE) over the past month; producer Chesapeake is actually down over the period.
  • (NYSEARCA:BOIL) (NYSEARCA:UNL) (NYSEARCA:UNG) (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
  • Given the underperformance to the commodity over the past month, pure-play gas equities like EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Antero (NYSE:AR) are down ~2% Monday, outperforming the commodity by a wide margin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.