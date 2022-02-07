Natural gas down ~8% on weather - shale gas producers down ~2%
- Henry Hub natural gas prices have been volatile of late, with a short squeeze and subsequent cold weather forecasts taking prices from ~$3.80 in late January, to more than $5.50 last week -- as the National Weather Service rolls out a warmer-than-average forecast across much of the US, gas prices are trading lower by ~8%.
- Although natural gas prices have been on a tear, producers have like Range (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern (NYSE:SWM) have under-performed their oil-producing peers (NYSEARCA:XLE) over the past month; producer Chesapeake is actually down over the period.
- (NYSEARCA:BOIL) (NYSEARCA:UNL) (NYSEARCA:UNG) (NYSEARCA:KOLD)
- Given the underperformance to the commodity over the past month, pure-play gas equities like EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Antero (NYSE:AR) are down ~2% Monday, outperforming the commodity by a wide margin.