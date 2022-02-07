Trinseo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.79 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.24B (+44.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Prati Management recently wrote "Extraordinary Times - Value Rotation Begins - Buy Chemicals - TSE And DOW", rating TSE Strong Buy.