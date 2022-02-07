Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares surged on Monday after the San Diego-based software company announced it was partnering with Campaign Nucleus, founded by Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Trump.

As part of the deal, Phunware will further enhance its Smart Advocacy Solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics.

Campaign Nucleus provides an AI-based digital platform that provides center-right candidates to gather and curate data.

“Phunware’s previous experience in deploying enterprise grade mobile ecosystems designed to engage, manage and monetize audiences at scale will help Campaign Nucleus deliver critical functionality and capabilities to any center right politician or advocate at the local, state or national level,” Parscale said in a statement.

Parscale added that the deal is part of a larger movement to "combat cancel culture and the unchecked power of technology companies who continue to interfere with people seeking to engage directly with policy makers in a more transparent manner.”

Phunware shares surged nearly 19% to $3 in mid-day trading on Monday, as more than 72 million shares changed hands, more than six times the average daily volume.

In December, Phunware said it had partnered with with PrimusTech to bring its solutions to mobile platforms.