Crown Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.54 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.8B (-5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
