Corsair Gaming Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $496.94M (-10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CRSR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Ahead of its earnings, Corsair signed a reseller agreement with ESE Entertainment subsidiary Digital Motorsports.
- In mid-January, the company sees prelim net revenue for 2021 to be ~$1.9B which is the higher end of its previous guidance range of $1.825B to $1.925B.
- SA Contributor William Sabga-Aboud assigned a Strong Buy rating and recently wrote, "Corsair Gaming: The Bounce Back"