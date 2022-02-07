Valvoline Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 8, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.45 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $826.57M (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.