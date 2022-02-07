FIGS stock sets a new post-IPO low after Cowen downgrade
- FIGS (FIGS -9.9%) shares have approached a new all-time low on Monday after Cowen downgraded the healthcare apparel company to market perform from outperform, citing results from a survey conducted to assess its total addressable market (TAM), particularly in relation to scrubs.
- The survey launched with the support of a third party involved 300 healthcare professionals across various professions in the industry as well as students, the analyst John Kernan said.
- "We remain confident in brand strength, premium margins, ROIC, and the path to $1B in sales but see uncertainty in North American TAM,” he wrote with a per-share target of $23 to indicate a premium of ~7% to the last close.
- The analyst points out that Q4 earnings could be the next catalyst for the stock.
- Per Q3 2021 results, scrubs sales made up nearly 88% of the company’s net revenue in the first three quarters of the year.