FIGS stock sets a new post-IPO low after Cowen downgrade

Feb. 07, 2022 12:31 PM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • FIGS (FIGS -9.9%) shares have approached a new all-time low on Monday after Cowen downgraded the healthcare apparel company to market perform from outperform, citing results from a survey conducted to assess its total addressable market (TAM), particularly in relation to scrubs.
  • The survey launched with the support of a third party involved 300 healthcare professionals across various professions in the industry as well as students, the analyst John Kernan said.
  • "We remain confident in brand strength, premium margins, ROIC, and the path to $1B in sales but see uncertainty in North American TAM,” he wrote with a per-share target of $23 to indicate a premium of ~7% to the last close.
  • The analyst points out that Q4 earnings could be the next catalyst for the stock.
  • Per Q3 2021 results, scrubs sales made up nearly 88% of the company’s net revenue in the first three quarters of the year.
