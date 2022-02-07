Inozyme initiated with a buy at H.C. Wainwright on promise of enzyme replacement therapy
Feb. 07, 2022 12:35 PM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright had initiated Inozyme Pharma (INZY +11.8%) with a buy based on optimism for its enzyme replacement therapy INZ-701.
- Wainwright has a $33 price target (~441% upside based on Friday's close).
- The candidate is in phase 1/2 for ENPP1 deficiency and in IND-enabling stages for ABCC6 deficiency and calciphylaxis. All are abnormal mineralization diseases.
- Preliminary data for the ENPP1 indication is expected in 1H 2022.
- Analyst Edward White estimated that INZ-701 in ENPP1 will be launched in 2026 with sales of $14.9M that year, increasing to $615M in 2030.
- However, he added a larger opportunity exists for INZ-701 in ABCC6 deficiency. Enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial in that indication was expected to begin in Q4 2021 but it appears the company has yet to do so.
- White projected that early safety and biomarker data in this indication is expected in 1H 2022. He estimated INZ-701 will be approved for ABCC6 deficiency in 2026 as well with sales of $31.5M that year growing to $875M in 2030.
