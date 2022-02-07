Used vehicle prices fall in January, a little

Feb. 07, 2022

Used car prices have been rising at record rates since the onset of the pandemic, with the Manheim Used Vehicle index nearly doubling from Pandemic lows. However, the non-adjusted, used vehicle price index in January showed a 0.9% decline from December levels; prices remain up ~41% from the same period last year.

Manheim noted that "average daily sales conversion rates" also declined and sat below pre-pandemic levels in January. Cox Automotive estimated that used vehicle volumes were down year-on-year in January as well. The report flagged consumer sentiment, which as measured by the University of Michigan, hit a decade low in January.

