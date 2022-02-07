Used vehicle prices fall in January, a little

Used car prices have been rising at record rates since the onset of the pandemic, with the Manheim Used Vehicle index nearly doubling from Pandemic lows. However, the non-adjusted, used vehicle price index in January showed a 0.9% decline from December levels; prices remain up ~41% from the same period last year.

Manheim noted that "average daily sales conversion rates" also declined and sat below pre-pandemic levels in January. Cox Automotive estimated that used vehicle volumes were down year-on-year in January as well. The report flagged consumer sentiment, which as measured by the University of Michigan, hit a decade low in January.

(NYSE:PAG) (NYSE:AN) (NASDAQ:CRMT) (NYSE:SAH) (NYSE:LAD) (NYSE:ABG) (NYSE:KMX) (NASDAQ:CPRT)