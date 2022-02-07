Jack Henry & Associates Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETJack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $467.83M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JKHY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.