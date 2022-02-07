Samsung, Blue Ocean start U.S. stock trading during South Korea business hours
Feb. 07, 2022 12:43 PM ETCPNG, PAYOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Samsung Securities and Blue Ocean Technologies, a fintech specializing in after-hours trading, teamed up to provide Samsung clients the ability to trade U.S. stocks during local business hours in Korea.
- Effective Feb. 6, Samsung Securities started offering clients access to trade U.S. equities through the Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (ATS) market center.
- Blue Ocean ATS is connected to broker dealers in the U.S. to serve institutional and retail investors who want to trade during non-traditional U.S. market hours. Samsung Securities is Blue Ocean Technologies' first international partner for electronic trading access and market data during a time previously unavailable to Asia-Pacific based investors.
- "Despite the expansion of overseas trading, the physical time difference in each country has been a difficult obstacle for investors, and the opening of the service has allowed domestic investors to conveniently trade U.S stocks during the day when the Korean market opens, completely changing the game for the investing community," said Jae-Hoon Sa, corporate vice president of Samsung Securities.
