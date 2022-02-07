Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) has increased the maximum amount it seeks to raise in its initial public offering to $23.7M from $22.6M.

In a filing made Monday, the digital advertising company said it now plans to offer 2.75M units priced in the range of $5.50 to $7.50. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the IPO price. Underwriters would be granted an option to purchase up to 413K additional units.

Based in Texas, Direct Digital offers buy- and sell-side programmatic advertising and related digital services to small and mid-sized businesses.

On Jan. 31, Direct Digital downsized its proposed IPO by nearly half, dropping the maximum amount it hoped to raise to $22.6M from $41.4M. The firm said it planned to offer 2.2M units in the range of $7 to $9 with an option for underwriters to buy up to 328K additional units.

That offer was significantly lower than the one it outlined in a Jan. 14 filing, which proposed offering 4M units in the range of $7 to $9 per unit, with an underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 600k units.

In a recent column, SA contributor Donovan Jones said Direct Digital “has grown quickly, operates in a fast-growing industry, and the IPO looks reasonably valued.”