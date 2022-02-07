Hot Stocks: Rumble makes play for Joe Rogan; SNOW upgrade; BABA falls; ON earnings

Earnings news has largely dominated the headlines in recent weeks. However, other news items continue to drive stocks as well, with a hodgepodge of other catalysts sparking significant moves in Monday's midday trading.

CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) got a lift after the SPAC's slated merger partner Rumble made a play to lure controversial podcaster Joe Rogan to its video service.

At the same time, an upgrade encouraged buying interest in Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). Analyst commentary had the opposite impact on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which fell after Citi stirred speculation that a major shareholder would dump part of its stake in the firm.

Meanwhile, Monday's midday trading wasn't completely devoid of notable earnings-related moves. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) climbed after reporting better-than-expected results and issuing an upbeat forecast.

Gainers

The SPAC set to take online video platform Rumble public gained ground after the YouTube competitor made an offer for controversial podcaster Joe Rogan to leave Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and join the firm. CF Acquisition VI (CFVI) rose about 19% in midday action after Rumble's CEO offered Rogan $100M over four years. The bid was included in a letter that became public.

Snowflake (SNOW) was another notable gainer in intraday action, bolstered by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley. Shares advanced nearly 6% after the firm raised its rating on SNOW to Overweight from Equal Weight.

In making the upgrade, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss argued that the company was executing "ahead of plan," with expansion opportunities "gaining stream."

Elsewhere, earnings news gave a lift to ON Semiconductor (ON). The stock posted a midday gain of more than 7% after it beat expectations with its Q4 earnings. Revenue also exceeded projections, rising nearly 28% to $1.85B. In addition, the firm gave a strong forecast for 2022.

Decliner

Alibaba (BABA) saw a spate of selling amid concerns that investor SoftBank is considering a sale of at least some of its take in the China-based e-commerce company. Shares were down about 6% in midday trading after Citi speculated in a note that a BABA program to register new U.S. shares might point to a planned sale from Softbank.

