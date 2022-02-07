New Residential Investment Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 12:50 PM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Investors will be watching if New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) can maintain its recent strong financial performance when the company reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, before market open.
- Analysts expect mixed results in 4Q21. EPS is expected to sink 9% Y/Y to $0.40, revenue is forecast to rise 2.6% Y/Y to $984.9M.
- Investors will also focus on book value, a key metric hovering in the range of 11.25-11.35 for the past few quarters.
- Shares ended flat after reporting its Q3 results. Q3 earnings were supported by the addition of the Caliber Home Loans platform, strength in our investment portfolio, slowing MSR amortization and higher recapture.
- Peer AGNC Investment announced Q4 results beating estimates.
Fed accelerated its pace of tapering its asset purchases in Q4. This shift led to an uptick in interest rate volatility amid greater monetary policy uncertainty. Agency mortgage-backed securities to underperform in Q4 as spreads to benchmark rates widened moderately and valuations declined relative to interest rate hedges.
The spread widening hurts book value in the short term but improves expected return on new investments and cash flows on higher coupon specified pools through slower prepayment speeds.
- Over the last 2 years, NRZ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.