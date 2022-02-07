Will Lyft's Q4 Earnings carry the positive Q3 momentum?

Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $940.47M (+65% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
  • Ahead of its earnings, UBS maintained its Buy rating and cut Lyft's price target to $46 from $60.
  • MarketWatch cited year-over-year, analysts at Raymond James & Associates who cited company and third-party app data estimate that Uber fourth-quarter ride bookings rose 54%, while Lyft’s daily active users grew 41%.
  • Both Uber and Lyft had offered drivers incentives during the pandemic, but said they were reducing or stopping those incentives.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.