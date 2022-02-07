Will Lyft's Q4 Earnings carry the positive Q3 momentum?
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $940.47M (+65% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- Ahead of its earnings, UBS maintained its Buy rating and cut Lyft's price target to $46 from $60.
- MarketWatch cited year-over-year, analysts at Raymond James & Associates who cited company and third-party app data estimate that Uber fourth-quarter ride bookings rose 54%, while Lyft’s daily active users grew 41%.
- Both Uber and Lyft had offered drivers incentives during the pandemic, but said they were reducing or stopping those incentives.