Onto Innovation Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.2M (+38.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ONTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.