Prospect Capital Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.76M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PSEC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.