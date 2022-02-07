Mandiant Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (compared to $0.12 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.57M (-46.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNDT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- SA Contributor Arie Investment Management recently wrote, "Mandiant: Billions In Cash And Recurrent Revenue Justify A Higher Valuation"