Argentinian oil workers go on strike
Feb. 07, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- Argentina's largest oil and gas union, representing more than 24k workers, has walked off the job as demands for higher wages go unmet.
- The South American Nation produces ~700kb/d of oil, with the prized Vaca Muerta shale fields producing ~160kb/d.
- Industry sources indicate that drilling has stopped, as workers go on strike indefinitely in hopes of recouping wages and purchasing power lost to inflation.
- National champion YPF (NYSE:YPF) is the largest producer in Argentina, though Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TTE) and Conoco (NYSE:COP) all operate in country.
- Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) also recently acquired blocks from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY).