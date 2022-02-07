BHP (BHP +3.2%) has unveiled the world's first liquefied natural gas-fueled bulk carrier vessel in Singapore, the first of five LNG-powered carriers the company plans to use in transporting iron ore from Australia's Port Hedland to Asia.

BHP is targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its value chain by 2050, and it sees its fleet of LNG-powered bulkers as a key step toward cutting carbon emissions and other pollutants in the near term even as most of its fleet still runs on high-emitting fuel oil.

Chief Commercial Officer Vandita Pant said the LNG vessels will lower emissions by ~30% per journey on a per-voyage basis compared with a conventional-fueled voyage between Western Australia and China.

Shares of BHP and iron ore mining rivals Rio Tinto and Vale all trade higher as Chinese iron ore futures jump to five-month highs.